Folks living in three New Hampshire counties are again going to be under a heat advisory today.

It’ll be in effect for Rockingham, Strafford and eastern Hillsborough county from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Temperatures will feel like it’s in the low-to-mid 90s, and there’s a heightened risk for heat illnesses in certain individuals.

There’s also the chance that severe storms could develop and bring both strong winds and heavy downpours.