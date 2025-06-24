Heat Warning Until 8pm

There is another extreme heat warning today for most of the region and a heat advisory for the northwestern part of New Hampshire until eight p.m.

The combination of heat and high humidity will make it feel like it’s 105 degrees.

According to forecasters, high temperature records are likely to be broken in Portsmouth, Concord, Manchester and Portland, Maine.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible later today as well.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies, remaining humid with overnight lows in the low 70’s.

Wednesday will bring more warmth and sunshine with high temps nearing 89 degrees.

Thursday will be cooler with temps in the low 70’s.