‘Heated Rivalry’ asks fans for space ahead of season 2 filming

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
August 4, 2026
Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams in 'Heated Rivalry.' (Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max)

Heated Rivalry wants fans to cool it as season 2 begins production.

The Heated Rivalry official account and creator Jacob Tierney’s production company Accent Aigu Entertainment posted a message to social media Tuesday asking fans not to disrupt filming locations.

“To our incredible fans and everyone who’s been sharing in the excitement for the show: Your support, enthusiasm, and kindness have meant the world to us,” reads the post. “As we gear up for more Heated Rivalry, please help us in making it the best it can be. If you happen to come across one of our filming locations, please give our cast and crew the space they need to do what they do best.”

“We promise it’ll be worth the wait!” the post concludes.

Filming for season 2 is expected to begin this month. Stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams have been photographed together around Toronto in recent days.

While season 1 of the Crave/HBO Max hockey romance focuses on the events of the Heated Rivalry novel by Rachel Reid, season 2 will follow its sequel, The Long Game.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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