‘Heated Rivalry’ author announces new Shane and Ilya book, ‘Unrivaled’

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
January 12, 2026
(L-R) Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in 'Heated Rivalry' on HBO Max (Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max)

(SPOILER ALERT) You won’t have to leave the cottage anytime soon. Heated Rivalry author Rachel Reid has announced that the seventh book in her Game Changers hockey romance series is coming this fall.

The book, titled Unrivaled, will be the third book focusing on Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov — the characters played by Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie in the popular Heated Rivalry TV adaptation on HBO Max.

Unrivaled picks up where Heated Rivalry’s sequel The Long Game left off, with — spoiler alert — Shane and Ilya playing on the same hockey team as a married couple. According to the book’s description, they’ll have to face growing backlash to their relationship now that they’ve gone public.

Unrivaled is available for preorder now and is set for a Sept. 29 release.

Meanwhile, the show’s stars continue to rise. Williams and Storrie presented at the Golden Globes Sunday night; Storrie is booked for appearances on Late Night with Seth Meyers Monday and the Today show on Wednesday.

Heated Rivalry has been picked up for a second season, which will follow the events of The Long Game.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix shares new ‘One Piece’ season 2 teaser trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
Jan. 12, 2026
Entertainment News

In brief: ‘Love Island: All Stars’ gets Peacock premiere date and more

Mary Pat Thompson
Jan. 12, 2026
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital