‘Heated Rivalry’ creators announce Irina Foundation charity

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Andrea Tuccillo
September 29, 2026
Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams in 'Heated Rivalry' (Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max)

The creators of Heated Rivalry are giving back.

Accent Aigu Entertainment, the production company behind the hit hockey romance series, has launched the Irina Foundation in support of LGBTQIA+ and underserved communities in sports and the arts.

Kate Spade New York is the charity’s inaugural donor, with men’s grooming brand Harry’s also named as an early supporter of the fund.

“For many of us, some of life’s most meaningful moments happen on a team, in a studio or on a stage - places where we find our people, discover what lights us up and feel like we belong,” AAE co-founders Jacob Tierney and Brendan Brady say in a statement. “We’ve been incredibly lucky to build something we love and along the way find a community that means so much to us. The Foundation is our way of giving back. We’re grateful to Kate Spade and Harry’s for seeing that vision and helping us make it possible.”

The foundation takes its name from the charity created by Heated Rivalry characters Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov in Rachel Reid’s Game Changers book series. Shane and Ilya’s charity is named after Ilya’s late mother, Irina, who struggled with her mental health.

“We chose the name Irina Foundation because, at the heart of Heated Rivalry, Irina represents something much bigger. She reminds us that behind every struggle is a person who deserves to be seen, loved and supported,” said Jayme Alter Wilson, president of Accent Aigu Entertainment. “The Foundation is our way of honouring that message. We hope to channel the love people have for the world Rachel has created, and for Shane and Ilya, into something that can make a meaningful difference in the real world.”

Season 2 of Heated Rivalry, starring Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, is currently in production. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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