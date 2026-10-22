‘Heated Rivalry’ is coming to movie theaters

‘Heated Rivalry’ theater release poster (Regal)

Heated Rivalry is headed to the big screen.

Regal is bringing all six episodes of season 1 of the hit Crave/HBO Max hockey romance to select movie theaters for a limited run in November.

Fans can purchase tickets for three showings of paired episodes: episodes 1 & 2 ("Rookies" and "Olympians"), episodes 3 & 4 ("Hunter" and "Rose"), and episodes 5 & 6 ("I'll Believe in Anything" and "The Cottage"). Some theater locations will also offer themed cocktails: Summer in Montreal and Russians Don't Blush.

“When a series connects with audiences the way ‘Heated Rivalry’ has, we look for ways to bring it to the big screen and give fans a reason to experience it together,” Brooks LeBoeuf, senior vice president of U.S. content at Regal, said in a statement. “Nearly a year after its premiere, we’re proud to work with our partners to turn a season fans have watched again and again into a true theatrical event. It’s a chance to celebrate the story, its creators and its performances before Season 2 arrives in 2027.”

The series will hit over 650 theaters nationwide from Nov. 6 to Nov. 30.

Heated Rivalry, created by Jacob Tierney, is based on the Game Changers book series by Rachel Reid and follows the rivals to lovers story of Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) and Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams).

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