‘Heated Rivalry’ season 2 casts Charlie Gillespie and Justice Smith

Justice Smith headshot (Photo Credit: Jonny Marlow); Charlie Gillespie headshot (Photo Credit: Brindi Tremblay)

A couple of new faces have been drafted for season 2 of Heated Rivalry.

Charlie Gillespie and Justice Smith are joining the cast of the Crave/HBO Max hockey romance as Troy Barrett and Harris Drover, respectively.

Both are fan-favorite characters featured in the Rachel Reid Game Changers universe on which the series is based. In her book Role Model, Troy is a hockey player new to the Ottawa Centaurs and looking to rehab his image, while Harris is the team’s social media manager.

“From the start of the casting process, we knew we were looking for actors who could create something truly special together and bring that same depth and heart to the screen. Justice and Charlie do exactly that,” read a statement from producers Jacob Tierney and Brendan Brady. “They immediately connected with the vulnerability and resilience at the core of these characters, bringing an instinctive understanding of who Harris and Troy are.”

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams will reprise their roles as Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander. Production on season 2 begins in Canada this month, with the season expected to premiere in spring 2027.

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