Heavy rain leaves dozens dead in Beijing, state media reports

World News
Theo Hayward, ABC News
July 29, 2025
Wang Zicheng/VCG via Getty Images

(BEIJING) -- Heavy rains and flooding have killed at least 30 people in Beijing, after a year’s worth of rain fell in less than a week, according to state media.

Beijing authorities said they have relocated a further 80,000 residents as rain continues.

Eight people were also killed in the neighboring Hebei Province, after a landslide struck a rural village, with four others still missing, according to state media. Officials said that all residents of the affected village will be relocated as a safety precaution.

The storms dropped more than 6 inches of rain on average across Beijing by midnight Tuesday, with two other towns recording as much as 21 inches of precipitation, according to the Beijing Meteorological Observatory. This has come following a summer of extreme weather across China, with record heat waves in the east and heavy flooding in the southwest.

Districts across China have been evacuated, with state media reporting that in Beijing's Mentougou District about 15,000 people have been evacuated, with all major tourist sites closed. In the Pinggu District, more than 12,800 people have been relocated, with authorities setting up 40 emergency shelters in gyms, schools, hotels and village offices, officials told state media.

State media reported that 34 teams, involving over 1,000 personnel have been deployed for flood response in the Pinggu region, which is about 44 miles northeast of Beijing.

In response to the disaster, President Xi Jinping urged all-out efforts to ensure the safety of residents and property, saying: "Emergency response must be activated and carried out at the earliest possible moment to fully protect people's lives and property."

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management on Tuesday allocated 350 million yuan, or about $47 million, in central government disaster relief funds to nine provincial-level regions.

The rainstorm alert in the capital was cancelled Tuesday as the rain shifted eastward, although the city remains on its highest level of flood control emergency response, according to state media. Showers were still forecast through the afternoon and into the evening.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Netanyahu considering annexing territories in Gaza if Hamas doesn’t agree to ceasefire: Sources

Jordana Miller and Mary Kekatos, ABC News
Jul. 29, 2025
World News

Jordan requesting US help with Gaza aid airdrops but Trump administration has no plans to assist, officials say

Shannon K. Kingston, ABC News
Jul. 29, 2025
World News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital