Heavy Traffic Expected for Holiday Weekend
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Motorists across New Hampshire are joining millions of Americans in hitting the roads this holiday weekend.
State transportation officials say they expect five-million visitors this weekend.
They say they estimate this year’s summer tourist season to bring an economic impact similar to last year, when visitors pumped about two-point-six billion dollars into the New Hampshire economy.