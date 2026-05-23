Heavy Traffic Expected for Holiday Weekend

Heavy Traffic Expected for Holiday Weekend
Pixabay
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 23, 2026

Motorists across New Hampshire are joining millions of Americans in hitting the roads this holiday weekend.

State transportation officials say they expect five-million visitors this weekend.

They say they estimate this year’s summer tourist season to bring an economic impact similar to last year, when visitors pumped about two-point-six billion dollars into the New Hampshire economy.

RELATED ARTICLES

Campus Carry” Bill Dead for NH Session

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 23, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Former NHMS Winner Busch Has Died

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 22, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital