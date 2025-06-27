Hegseth announces USNS Harvey Milk is being renamed USNS Oscar V. Peterson

Politics News
Alexandra Hutzler, ABC News
June 27, 2025
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Friday the USNS Harvey Milk is being renamed the USNS Oscar V. Peterson, after he ordered the Navy to strike the name of the pioneering gay rights activist from the ship.

Hegseth made the announcement in a video posted to X.

"We are taking the politics out of ship naming," Hegseth said. "We're not renaming the ship to anything political. This is not about political activists, unlike the previous administration. Instead, we're renaming the ship after a United States Navy Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, as it should be."

Peterson, Hegseth said, was a chief watertender who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for heroism during an attack on the USS Neosho by Japanese bombers during the Battle of Coral Sea in 1942.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Supreme Court rules on nationwide injunctions against Trump birthright citizenship order

Devin Dwyer, ABC News
Jun. 27, 2025
Politics News

Supreme Court rules on nationwide injunctions against Trump birthright citizenship order

Devin Dwyer, ABC News
Jun. 27, 2025
Politics News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital