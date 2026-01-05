Hegseth says Sen. Mark Kelly will receive administrative punishment for video about lawful orders
(WASHINGTON) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in a post on X, said the Pentagon will hold Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly accountable under the military code of justice for "conduct [that] was seditious in nature," referring to a video Kelly participated in that told United States service members they have a right to refuse unlawful orders.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.