Hegseth says Sen. Mark Kelly will receive administrative punishment for video about lawful orders

Politics News
ABC News
January 5, 2026
Senator Mark Kelly, a Democrat from Arizona, arrives for an all-Senate briefing at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in a post on X, said the Pentagon will hold Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly accountable under the military code of justice for "conduct [that] was seditious in nature," referring to a video Kelly participated in that told United States service members they have a right to refuse unlawful orders.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

