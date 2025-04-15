Helicopter rotor retrieved from Hudson River days after deadly crash

National News
Emily Shapiro, ABC News
April 15, 2025
James Devaney/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The rotor of the helicopter from last week's deadly crash has been retrieved from the Hudson River, four days after the devastating accident that killed all six people on board, according to a statement from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The recovery of the rotor system included the transmission and the roof beam, the NTSB said on Monday night, adding: "They also recovered the tail rotor system."

The main fuselage, which includes the cockpit and cabin, had already been recovered, the NTSB said.

"Key components of the Bell 206 L-4 helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River last week were recovered Monday, greatly aiding the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the fatal accident," the statement said, in part.

It credited the efforts to divers from the New York Police Department, the United States Army Corps of Engineers and the Jersey City Office of Emergency Management.

"The evidence will be taken to a secure location for further examination," the NTSB statement said.

"Recovery efforts are now finished," it added.

The pilot, Seankese "Sam" Johnson, was taking a family of Spanish tourists -- Siemens executive Agustin Escobar, his wife Merce Camprubi Montal, and their children, ages 4, 8 and 10 -- on a tour when the chopper crashed on April 10.

Video showed the helicopter plunging into the 5-foot-deep water near Jersey City, New Jersey, without its tail rotor or main rotor blade.

The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash. The helicopter wasn't equipped with any flight records, the NTSB said.

New York Helicopter Tours, the company behind the helicopter, has shut down its operations, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said it will launch an immediate review of the tour operator's license and safety record.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Harvey Weinstein faces #MeToo retrial as imprisoned movie mogul returns to court

Aaron Katersky, ABC News
Apr. 15, 2025
National News

Two hikers stranded in remote areas of Arizona desert rescued in separate incidents

Jon Haworth, ABC News
Apr. 15, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital