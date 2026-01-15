Here comes ‘The Bride!’ trailer, starring Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
January 15, 2026
Jessie Buckley as The Bride in Warner Bros. Pictures 'THE BRIDE!' a Warner Bros. Pictures release. (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

Here comes The Bride! – back from the grave.

The first trailer has been released for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s take on the Bride of Frankenstein, starring Hamnet’s Jessie Buckley as the Bride and Christian Bale as Frankenstein’s monster.

Set in 1930s Chicago, we see Buckley as a murdered young woman who gets brought back to life to be a companion for Bale’s Frankenstein. But the Bride is not what anyone expected.

Together, the Bride and Frankenstein embark on a crime spree and spark a cultural movement.

"The dead have got something to say," the Bride says in the trailer. "And I'm saying it."

Maggie Gyllenhaal wrote and directed the film, which also stars her brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, and her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, as well as Annette Bening and Penelope Cruz.

Jake Gyllenhaal shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “I‘ve looked up to my sister my whole life. I admire her more than almost anyone in the world. Not only is she an extraordinary human being, she’s also an artistic North Star. This is her next film and I am beyond honored to be a part of it. It’s gonna blow your mind.”

The Bride! hits theaters March 6.

 

