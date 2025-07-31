‘Hero’ officer killed in Manhattan shooting to be honored at funeral on Thursday

Photo by NYPD News X Account / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Family, friends and members of the New York City Police Department will come together on Thursday for a funeral for the "hero" officer who was one of four people killed in the Midtown Manhattan mass shooting.

Didarul Islam, a 36-year-old NYPD officer, was off duty and working a security job when he was fatally shot by a gunman who opened fire at the 345 Park Avenue office building on Monday.

Islam, a Bangladeshi immigrant who joined the NYPD four years ago, is survived by his wife, who is eight months pregnant, and two young sons.

"He was doing the job that we asked him to do," New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. "He put himself in harm's way. He made the ultimate sacrifice, shot in cold blood, wearing a uniform that stood for the promise that he made to this city. He died as he lived -- a hero."

"He was the best of who we are," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said. "When an NYPD officer is killed doing his duty, it is not just a tragedy -- it is a rupture in the soul of our city."

Islam was assigned to a precinct in the Bronx. He previously worked as a school safety officer, New York ABC station WABC reported.

His funeral will be held on Thursday at Parkchester Jame Masjid, a mosque in the Bronx, WABC said. There will be a series of viewings followed by a prayer service. His internment will be in New Jersey.

"Didarul Islam represented the very best of our department. He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short," the NYPD said. "We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honor his legacy."

The other three victims killed on Monday were: Aland Etienne, a security guard for the building; Wesley LePatner, a Blackstone executive who was a wife and mom; and Julia Hyman, a young employee at Rudin Management.

Schumer said Tuesday in a message to the families, "You are not alone. All of New York grieves with you. ... The city will carry their memories forward."

The gunman died by suicide in the building.

