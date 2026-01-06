HHS freezes $10 billion in child care funding for 5 Democratic states, alleging fraudulent programs

Politics News
ABC News
January 6, 2026
A sign is displayed outside of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) headquarters at the Hubert H. Humphrey Building on June 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kevin Carter/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Department of Health and Human Services is freezing $10 billion in federal funds in five Democrat-run states over allegations of fraudulent child care programming, an HHS official confirmed to ABC News. 

The HHS official confirmed that the five states are California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and New York.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa has died, GOP leaders say

Lauren Peller and John Parkinson, ABC News
Jan. 6, 2026
Politics News

Maine State Of The State Scheduled

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jan. 6, 2026
MaineNew HampshireNewsPolitics News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital