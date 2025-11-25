Highway Patrols Increased This Week

November 25, 2025

New Hampshire State Police say they are ramping up patrols on New Hampshire highways as one of the busiest travel weeks of the year gets underway.

Police said the coordinated high-visibility effort starts Wednesday and runs through the holidays.

State police say they will have extra troopers on the roads, with local officers and county deputies also assigned to target impaired driving. They urged anyone celebrating Thanksgiving to plan ahead and arrange for a sober ride home.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is funding the increased presence through federal grants, saying impaired driving remains one of the biggest threats on New England roads.

