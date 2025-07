A 62-year-old hiker is dead after suffering a medical emergency late Tuesday afternoon on Rattle River Trail in Shelburne.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said a passerby called 911 and began CPR.

Due to the remoteness of the location, an Army National Guard helicopter responded to the scene and airlifted the man to a waiting ambulance at Gorham Municipal Airport.

Despite the best efforts of all involved, Daniel Sweet of Hammond, New York, was pronounced dead.