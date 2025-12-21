Hikers Rescued on Mount Lafayette May Be Charged

Two hikers who were rescued this past week from Mount Lafayette in Franconia may be charged for the search and rescue services that saved them.

New Hampshire’s strict laws regarding rescue services are enforced if a hiker fails to take the proper precautions for navigating the wilderness.

The two Massachusetts men lost the trail and called for help. Authorities said they were ill-equipped without appropriate clothing for the conditions they faced including ten-degrees with high winds and waist-deep snow.

Officials with the state’s Fish and Game Department say they’ll recommend charging the two when they submit their report to the state attorney general’s office.