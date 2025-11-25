Hit the Slopes! Bretton Woods Lift Tickets Only on The Pulse of NH App

Hit the Slopes! Bretton Woods Lift Tickets Only on The Pulse of NH App
November 25, 2025

The Pulse of NH is kicking off winter with your chance to hit the slopes at Bretton Woods—New Hampshire’s largest ski area! We’re giving away free lift tickets, and the only way to enter is through The Pulse of NH mobile app. This is an app-exclusive contest, so if you want in, you’ve got to have the app on your phone.

Entering is fast and easy. Just download The Pulse of NH app from your device’s app store, open it up, and look for the Bretton Woods Lift Ticket Giveaway. Tap, enter, and you’re in the running for an unforgettable day on the mountain—with breathtaking views, fresh powder, and some of the best skiing in New England.

Don’t miss out on this winter adventure. Download The Pulse of NH app today in your app store for your shot at free Bretton Woods lift tickets!

