Holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy trial says he ‘didn’t have any doubts’ during deliberations

National News
Katie Kindelan, ABC News
September 18, 2026
Plymouth Superior Court during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial on Aug. 26, 2026,in Plymouth, Massachusetts. (Mel Musto/Getty Image

(NEW YORK) -- The man identified as the lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial is speaking out, saying he "didn't have any doubts" during the jury's seven days of deliberations.

"I didn't have any doubts. As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence presented," Michael Péguy Desronvil said in a statement shared to ABC News by his attorney on Friday. "Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presented, I thought it was enough proof that she (Clancy) knew exactly what she was doing and planned."

Clancy pleaded not guilty to three murder charges for the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter Cora, 3-year-old son Dawson and infant son Callan, who were strangled at the family's home in Duxbury, a Boston suburb, on Jan. 24, 2023.

Her five-week trial ended in a mistrial on Sept. 4, after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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