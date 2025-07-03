Holiday Weekend News Update

The NH State Police Marine Patrol is participating in “Operation Dry Water,” a national public awareness campaign about the dangers of boating while under the influence. Additional patrols on New Hampshire lakes, rivers and in coastal areas will be looking for impaired boaters, life jacket compliance and safe navigation practices. Boaters convicted of operating under the influence can face thousands-of-dollars in fines, loss of boating privileges and potentially jail time.

Following two shooting incidents in June, there is going to be enhanced security and safety measures at Hampton Beach over the long July Fourth holiday weekend. Authorities said all ambulances will be staffed and additional fire personnel will be stationed at the southern end of the beach. Additional state troopers will also be in the area. Hampton Beach traditionally attracts tens-of-thousands of visitors this time of year.

Heading into the Fourth of July holiday weekend the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in New Hampshire is three-dollars-two-cents. That’s down three-cents from a week ago according to Triple A. The current national average is three-dollars-16-cents per gallon.