Home Heating Oil Cost Expected To Rise Higher Than Usual

Experts say home heating oil costs are expected to see higher-than-normal rates in New Hampshire this winter.

The price of home heating oil typically goes up around this time of year, however, this winter may bring a steeper than usual bill as the average home will pay 31-percent more.

The rising prices are closely tied to the war in Iran.

The National Energy Assistance Directors Association says New England will feel the greatest impact

The attorney general’s consumer protection and antitrust bureau says that it may benefit consumers to shop around.