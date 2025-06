If you’re looking to buy a home in New Hampshire, the latest housing report may be discouraging.

According to the National Association of Realtors, the median price of a single-family home in the state in May is more than $500,000, tying a record high.

The median price is a $15,000 increase from the average in April.

The condo market also hit a record in May, with the median sale price just under $450,000, well above what many buyers can afford.