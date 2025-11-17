Home Prices Rising In NH

Home prices are rising across the country, including in New Hampshire.

According to the New Hampshire Realtors, the median price of a single-family home increased 4.5% from October 2024, bringing the median in the Granite State to just under $528,000.

Data also shows that more homes are available. Sales indicators like the number of sales, days on market, and inventory have all increased.

The months’ supply of single-family homes rose more than 14%, while the supply of townhouses and condos jumped 15%.