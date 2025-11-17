Home Prices Rising In NH

Home Prices Rising In NH
November 17, 2025

Home prices are rising across the country, including in New Hampshire.

According to the New Hampshire Realtors, the median price of a single-family home increased 4.5% from October 2024, bringing the median in the Granite State to just under $528,000.

Data also shows that more homes are available. Sales indicators like the number of sales, days on market, and inventory have all increased.

The months’ supply of single-family homes rose more than 14%, while the supply of townhouses and condos jumped 15%.

