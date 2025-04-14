‘Homegrowns are next’: Trump doubles down on sending American ‘criminals’ to foreign prisons

Politics News
Michelle Stoddart, ABC News
April 14, 2025
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump on Monday doubled down on his idea of sending U.S. citizens to foreign prisons, telling El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele he wanted to send "homegrown criminals" to his country next, according to a video posted by Bukele's office on X.

The comments came as Trump welcomed Bukele, a key partner in his migrant deportations, to the White House amid controversy over the Supreme Court saying the administration should "facilitate" the return of a migrant from Maryland wrongfully sent to a notorious Salvadoran mega-prison.

As the two men entered the Oval Office, before reporters were allowed in the room, Trump discussed his proposal to send what he called American "criminals" accused of violent crimes to El Salvador and told Bukele he needed to build more prisons to house them.

"Homegrown criminals next," Trump said, according to a livestream posted by Bukele's office. "I said homegrowns are next, the homegrowns. You gotta build about five more places."

Bukele was heard responding "alright" and others in the room laughed.

"It's not big enough," Trump added.

Trump and various White House officials have repeatedly floated the idea of sending U.S. citizens to El Salvador and other places -- something legal experts have said would be flatly unconstitutional.

On Monday, during a spray with reporters, Trump said his team was "studying" the issue.

"If it's a homegrown criminal, I have no problem," Trump said. "Now we're studying the laws right now, Pam [Bondi] is studying. If we can do that, that's good."

"And I'm talking about violent people. I'm talking about really bad people. Really bad people. Every bit as bad as the ones coming in," he continued.

Bukele first offered to house violent U.S. criminals shortly after Trump was inaugurated.

When Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the proposal from Bukele back in early February, he called the it "an act of extraordinary friendship." Though at the time, Rubio also noted there would be constitutional questions about such a move, saying there are "obviously legalities involved."

Bukele on Monday said he was "very eager to help" the Trump administration.

"In fact, Mr. President, you have 350 million people to liberate. You know, but to liberate 350 million people, you have to imprison some," Bukele said.

ABC News' Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Vice President JD Vance fumbles Ohio State football team’s national championship trophy

Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Apr. 14, 2025
Politics News

El Salvador’s Bukele, meeting with Trump, says he won’t return migrant wrongfully deported

Alexandra Hutzler, ABC News
Apr. 14, 2025
Politics News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital