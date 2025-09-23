 Homes More Unaffordable Than Ever For Average Families

 Homes More Unaffordable Than Ever For Average Families
construction, housing, engineering, asia
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 23, 2025

It’s now harder for average families to afford a home in the state than ever before.

An analysis from the New Hampshire Housing shows median home prices now require incomes nearly twice the state’s median household income.

The median home price in August 2025 reached as much as 550-thousand-dollars.

Just 15-percent of residents can afford to pay that price comfortably, while rent prices have increased 35-percent over five years.

State lawmakers have passed several bills to reduce regulatory barriers for affordable housing.

RELATED ARTICLES

Scam Alert In NH

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 23, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Governor Announces Fire Ban

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 23, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital