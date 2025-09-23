 Homes More Unaffordable Than Ever For Average Families

It’s now harder for average families to afford a home in the state than ever before.

An analysis from the New Hampshire Housing shows median home prices now require incomes nearly twice the state’s median household income.

The median home price in August 2025 reached as much as 550-thousand-dollars.

Just 15-percent of residents can afford to pay that price comfortably, while rent prices have increased 35-percent over five years.

State lawmakers have passed several bills to reduce regulatory barriers for affordable housing.