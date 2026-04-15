Homicide In Laconia
A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a suspected homicide in Laconia on Tuesday.
Yesterday afternoon, Laconia Police were called to 52 Old Prescott Hill Road and found 58-year-old Linda Dionne dead inside the home.
They also found Dionne’s son, Christopher Garon.
Garon was arrested in connection with his mother’s death.
He faces a second-degree murder charge and is being held without bail pending an arraignment.
It is unclear what led to Dionne’s death or what role Garon may have played.