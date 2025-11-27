Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 55 people with fires still burning, officials say

David Brennan, ABC News
November 27, 2025
VCG/VCG via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- The death toll from the massive fire at a residential apartment complex in Hong Kong rose to 55 as of Thursday, as search and rescue efforts continued.

Fifty-one of the deceased victims died at the scene, fire department officials said in a press conference, while four more people died in hospital.

There are currently 76 people being treated in hospital, with 15 in a critical condition and 28 in a serious condition, the officials added.

Fires are still burning in three of the seven affected buildings in Tai Po district, officials said, with all remaining blazes now under control. Seven of the eight buildings in the complex were impacted by the fire, officials said.

Three men associated with the construction firm in charge of the renovation at the housing complex have been arrested and are under investigation in connection with the fire, Hong Kong police said during a press conference early Thursday morning.

Police suspect the mesh used during the renovation was not up to standard, and the company installed a large amount of Styrofoam in the windows and the outer walls which acted as an accelerant once the fire began, police said.

The mesh and the Styrofoam were found in the one building that wasn't impacted by the fire, police said.

More than 140 fire engines and over 800 firefighters and paramedics were deployed on Wednesday to respond to the fire, with drones also in use, officials said.

Some 279 people have been reported missing, Hong Kong leader John Lee said during a press briefing earlier Thursday.

"The fire has resulted in many casualties, including a fireman who died in the line of duty," Lee said in an earlier statement posted to social media. "I express my deep sadness and my deep condolences to the families of the dead and the injured."

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his condolences and sympathies to the victims' families and those affected in a statement.

He said he ordered authorities to "do everything possible to ensure search and rescue operations, medical treatment for the injured, and post-disaster relief, and to provide necessary assistance to relevant departments and local authorities to minimize casualties and losses."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

