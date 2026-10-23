Honor Our Heroes This Holiday Season by Supporting Wreaths Across America

Honor Our Heroes This Holiday Season by Supporting Wreaths Across America
Events
DK
October 23, 2026

Behind every veteran’s name is a story, a family, and a sacrifice we should never forget.

This holiday season, join us in supporting Wreaths Across America and its mission to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach future generations the value of freedom.

Help ensure our nation’s heroes are remembered with a wreath placed in their honor on National Wreaths Across America Day, Saturday, December 19th.

SPONSOR A VETERAN’S WREATH – CLICK HERE

Because no hero should ever be forgotten.

Presented by Greg & Jane’s Beer & Wine

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