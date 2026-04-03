Hospice Care Center In Dover Closing

A hospice care center in Dover is closing because of a growing budget deficit in Strafford County.

Because of the budget issues, Hyder Family Hospice House is expected to close in the coming weeks.

Strafford County officials said this tough decision was based on county finances which are not good at this time and according to Strafford County Commission Chair George Maglaris, the program cannot be sustained

The closure date is scheduled for April 18th

Maglaras said he expects more cuts to come.

The Hyder House, which is located on County Farm Road, in Dover, has 19 staff members, nurses and medical aides.