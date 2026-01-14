Hospitals Feel Strain As Flu Cases Rise

Hospitals Feel Strain As Flu Cases Rise
Concord/Lakes NewsHealth NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
January 14, 2026

Hospitals across the Granite State are feeling the strain as flu cases continue to rise.

Many of those medical facilities are at or near high capacity and the number of critical care beds are at a premium.

Officials say there’s a combination of factors leading to this issue such as a less effective flu vaccine and the increase in COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses.

Doctors say the best ways to protect yourself and others from getting sick are to wear a mask an practice good hygiene.

RELATED ARTICLES

Toll Lane Closures Today

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jan. 14, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Senator Shaheen Is Going To Denmark

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jan. 13, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital