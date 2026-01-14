Hospitals Feel Strain As Flu Cases Rise

Hospitals across the Granite State are feeling the strain as flu cases continue to rise.

Many of those medical facilities are at or near high capacity and the number of critical care beds are at a premium.

Officials say there’s a combination of factors leading to this issue such as a less effective flu vaccine and the increase in COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses.

Doctors say the best ways to protect yourself and others from getting sick are to wear a mask an practice good hygiene.