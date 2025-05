Two firefighters suffered minor injuries battling a multi-alarm fire in Loudon over the weekend.

The Loudon fire chief said the homeowner called 911 Saturday and said a fire in his wood stove became a chimney fire.

It then spread to the rest of the home.

The sole occupant of the home on Currier Road was able to get out without any injuries. According to the Chief, the home and the attached wood shed are a total loss.