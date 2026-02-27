House Fires In The Seacoast

Crews responded last night to a building fire in Strafford. Roller Coaster Road was blocked off while firefighters battled the flames. Police said that no one was hurt and that the family who lives in the building was on vacation at the time. According to officials, the house is a total loss.

A four-alarm fire tore through a historic home in Rye yesterday morning. The owner of the home on Red Mill Lane was able to make it out safely after the fire started at about 8:30 a.m. Fire officials said the fire spread quickly across the first and second floors of the home. Because the house was built in the 1800s, it wasn’t necessarily up to current fire code. The home is not a total loss according to Rye fire officials.