House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan calls on Jack Smith to testify over Trump investigations

Lauren Peller, ABC News
October 14, 2025

(WASHINGTON) -- The House Judiciary Committee wants former special counsel Jack Smith to testify before the panel behind closed doors about his investigations into President Donald Trump.

Committee Chairman Jim Jordan on Tuesday requested an interview by Oct. 28 and is demanding documents and communications as well.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

