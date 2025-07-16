House Oversight chair says Jill Biden, Harris should be subpoenaed over Joe Biden’s mental capacity

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told reporters that former Vice President Kamala Harris and former first lady Jill Biden “should” be subpoenaed in the panel’s investigation into former President Joe Biden’s mental capacity while in office after another top Biden official pleaded the Fifth today.

“Well, I think they should,” Comer told ABC when asked if the committee should subpoena Harris and Jill Biden. “They should have already issued statements. They should have already done public relations campaign to sit down and answer questions. They should go on FOX, they should go on CNN and answer questions.”

Anthony Bernal, a veteran aide of three Democratic presidential administrations -- Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden -- whose service culminated as assistant to the president and chief of staff to the first lady, on Wednesday invoked the Fifth Amendment twice during a closed-door deposition before the committee investigating former President Biden’s mental capacity while in office.

Comer also said the committee has scheduled a slate of depositions with former Biden officials in the GOP’s investigation of the Biden administration’s use of the presidential auto-pen. At President Donald Trump’s urging, Republicans have taken aim at Biden’s clemency actions signed during his final hours in office -- wondering whether staff acted on their own accord or at the direction of the president.

“So we're going to bring in everyone. We're moving up the line,” Comer later added. “So we've started with the lower-level staffers that we think were the ones that actually put the documents in the autopen and pressed power. Now we're moving up to the people that we think told the staffers to use the autopen. So we'll -- we'll see where that takes us. But I think the possibility is very good that -- that we'll be asking members of the family to come in and talk.”

