House Oversight Committee issues subpoenas for Epstein files, depositions with Clintons

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer issued numerous subpoenas on Tuesday -- including one to the Department of Justice for the complete Jeffrey Epstein files and another for depositions with former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Comer said he wants the Justice Department to turn over the "full, complete, unredacted Epstein Files" on or before Aug. 19.

"While the Department undertakes efforts to uncover and publicly disclose additional information related to Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell's cases, it is imperative that Congress conduct oversight of the federal government's enforcement of sex trafficking laws generally and specifically its handling of the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell," Comer wrote in a subpoena to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

In addition to the Clintons, the panel issued subpoenas for depositions from James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, Robert Mueller, William Barr, Jeff Sessions, and Alberto Gonzales. Republicans on the committee are seeking information from these officials regarding the Epstein files.

The move from Comer comes after Democrats on the panel forced a vote to issue a subpoena right before recess where three House Republicans supported the effort.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

