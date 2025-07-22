House paralyzed over Epstein files for 2nd week in a row

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA). Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Another week, another stalemate in the House of Representatives over releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The GOP-led Rules Committee -- which was working on advancing a slate of unrelated bills -- came to a halt Monday evening because Democrats announced their plan to force a committee vote on bipartisan legislation that would call for the release of the Epstein files.

Republicans on the panel decided to recess the meeting with lawmakers saying there were no plans to reconvene at all. South Carolina GOP Rep. Ralph Norman said Monday he and the other Republicans on the committee did not want to vote on Democrats' Epstein amendments, calling the effort "grandstanding."

Majority Leader Steve Scalise told reporters it was "unlikely" the committee would meet this week at all.

This means that House Republicans will not hold votes this week on several key measures, including an immigration bill and legislation to establish new ZIP codes, because Democrats on the panel continue to force tough votes over releasing the Epstein files.

The House plans to depart for a long August recess on Thursday without holding votes on the planned measures. The lower chamber can still vote on measures under suspension, which requires a two-thirds majority.

With no action by the Rules Committee, the House will vote on two minor bills both under suspension on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Republicans also plan to meet behind closed doors Tuesday morning for their weekly conference meeting, which is followed by a news conference from Speaker Mike Johnson.

