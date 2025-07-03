House passes Trump’s major tax cut and spending bill

House of Representatives

(WASHINGTON) -- The House has passed President Trump's major tax cut and spending bill in a 218 to 214 vote.

The legislation will now go to President Trump's desk for his signature.

The final vote came after an overnight scramble by Speaker Mike Johnson to secure the necessary GOP votes to proceed, and then a record-breaking speech from House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries that lasted for 8 hours and 44 minutes.

No changes were made by the House to the Senate version of the bill, despite some grumbling from House Republican hardliners over the Senate changes to Medicaid and the deficit. Some of those holdouts say President Trump made promises to get their votes, including saying he'd make the bill "better" in the future.

