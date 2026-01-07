Housing Prices Hit Record High Last Year

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
January 7, 2026

A new report is showing New Hampshire reached record high housing prices in 2025.

The median price of a single-family home in the Granite State reached 535-thousand dollars in November.

The New Hampshire Association of Realtors says the pace of rising prices was the slowest in a decade, but the state also tied a previous record for lowest affordability.

Prices increased more than six-percent in Carroll, Merrimack and Grafton counties but declined in Sullivan and Coos counties.

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jan. 7, 2026
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jan. 7, 2026
