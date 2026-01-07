Housing Prices Hit Record High Last Year

A new report is showing New Hampshire reached record high housing prices in 2025.

The median price of a single-family home in the Granite State reached 535-thousand dollars in November.

The New Hampshire Association of Realtors says the pace of rising prices was the slowest in a decade, but the state also tied a previous record for lowest affordability.

Prices increased more than six-percent in Carroll, Merrimack and Grafton counties but declined in Sullivan and Coos counties.