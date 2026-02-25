Housing Top Issue In Latest UNH Poll

A new poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center is expressing what Granite Staters say are the most important problems facing the state.

Twenty-two percent of respondents said housing is the most important issue facing New Hampshire. This percentage has fallen to its lowest level since February 2023.

The number of respondents saying taxes are the most important issue is at an all-time high, at 16%.

9% of respondents said education is the most important problem facing the state.

Researchers say the cost of living, which was the highest listed problem for Connecticut, Maine, and Massachusetts, was eighth on the list.