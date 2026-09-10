How some influencers are reacting to followers’ economic woes

(Getty Images stock photo/Keeproll)

(NEW YORK) -- If you're a millennial, you may remember the beauty and lifestyle influencers of the 2000s and 2010s. Back then, influencers were maximalists, competing to out-consume one another with walk-in closets filled with designer bags and shoes, and entire rooms dedicated to their makeup collections.

But in 2020, the economy began rapidly changing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the culture around influencers has followed suit.

According to recent Pew Research Center polling, only 24% of Americans rate the economy as excellent or good, and 66% are worried about the price of food and consumer goods. As their economic realities change and everyday necessities become harder to afford, people are moving away from content centered on over-consumption at a luxury price point.

A new generation of influencers is adapting to this perceived economic downturn and the growing number of viewers with a lot less cash to spare.

One of these creators is trend analyst and fashion expert Mandy Lee. She has amassed over 900,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok with content focused on trend predictions, runway reviews and her own funky, luxe style. In 2024, Lee designed the 75 Hard Style challenge based on a popular diet and fitness program. She challenges her audience to create 75 unique outfits over 75 days without purchasing anything new.

Over 70,000 people have participated in the challenge since its launch, according to Lee's Instagram. It has inspired Lee's followers to get creative with their wardrobes, while making them more mindful shoppers.

Influencers in the beauty space are also helping their followers find ways to get glam on a budget.

Shelby Ann Bell, an Atlanta-based bridal makeup artist, has built a platform of over 2.5 million followers on TikTok by posting viral makeup routines using affordable products. Bell's techniques have inspired her followers on a budget to save money by using products easily found at the drugstore.

Growing up in Aiken, South Carolina, Bell became interested in makeup at a young age, but she did not have the budget for expensive beauty products.

"I really can resonate with the person who is sitting on the other side of the screen, and feeling like times are tough, and they just want to escape, feel confident, or feel beautiful," she told ABC News. "Being able to do that at an affordable price point or on a budget is really important to me."

Another popular creator encouraging her followers to save is Pooja Jain. With a master's degree in biomedical and bioengineering and experience in pharmaceutical sciences, she uses her background to help TikTok followers find beauty and skincare routines on a budget.

Jain finds affordable substitutes by studying ingredient lists in luxury beauty products, identifying cheaper products with similar key ingredients and explaining in layman's terms what each ingredient's purpose is.

Her audience has grown exponentially over the past year, as skincare and makeup lovers seek ways to cut back on unnecessary spending by replacing high end products with affordable alternatives.

These are just a few examples of a growing trend. A new generation of influencers are gaining large platforms by meeting their audiences where they're at financially. And as the economy continues to change, this will surely not be the last era of influencers to help audiences on a budget.

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