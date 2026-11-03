How To Report Problems At Polling Place
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Anyone who encounters a problem at a polling place in New Hampshire should contact the moderator.
If the issue is not addressed, the town or city clerk should be notified.
Additionally, the Attorney General’s voter hotline is in operation until eight p.m.
Callers who reach voicemail are advised to leave a message.
The Attorney General’s Election hotline is 866-868-3703