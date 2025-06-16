‘How to Train Your Dragon’ swoops into #1 spot at the box office

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
June 16, 2025
Universal Pictures

How to Train Your Dragon breathed fire into the box office this weekend, taking the number one spot with $83.7 million.

The live action remake of the 2010 animated flick – starring Mason Thames and Nico Parker – did better than expected, also bringing in another $114 million at the international box office.

The week’s other new release, Materialists, had a decent showing at number three with $12 million. The Celine Song-directed rom-com stars Dakota JohnsonChris Evans and Pedro Pascal.

Rounding out the top five are Disney’s live action Lilo & Stitch at number two with $15.5 million, Mission: Impossible - The Finale Reckoning at number four with $10.3 million and From the World of John Wick: Ballerina at number five with $9.4 million.

Here is the top 10:

1. How to Train Your Dragon – $83.7 million
2. Lilo & Stitch – $15.5 million
3. Materialists – $12 million
4. Mission: Impossible - The Finale Reckoning – $10.3 million
5. From the World of John Wick: Ballerina – $9.4 million
6. Karate Kid: Legends – $5 million
7. Final Destination: Bloodlines – $3.9 million
8. The Phoenician Scheme – $3.07 million
9. The Life of Chuck – $2.1 million
10. Sinners – $1.47 million

