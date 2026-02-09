Howard Lutnick, Trump’s commerce secretary, faces calls to resign over Epstein ties

Rep. Thomas Massie arrives for a House vote on the funding bill to reopen the government, February 3, 2026, in Washington. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, a key member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet, is facing bipartisan calls to resign over new revelations about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Documents released by the Justice Department late last month show Lutnick remained in contact with Epstein as recently as 2018, years after Epstein pleaded guilty to sex crimes including soliciting prostitution from a minor.

"Look, Howard Lutnick clearly went to the island if we believe what's in these files. He was in business with Jeffrey Epstein. And this was many years after Jeffrey Epstein was convicted. You know, lightly sentenced, but was convicted for sexual crimes," Republican Rep. Thomas Massie said on CNN's "Inside Politics" on Sunday.

"So, he's got a lot to answer for. But really, he should make life easier on the president, frankly, and just resign," Massie said.

Massie, along with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, led the push for the Justice Department to release its files on Epstein and has since raised questions about the department's transparency on the matter. Massie, Khanna and other members of Congress on Monday are visiting the Justice Department to view unredacted Epstein documents.

Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, wrote on X: "It's now clear that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been lying about his relationship with Epstein. He said he had no interactions with Epstein after 2005, yet we now know they were in business together. Lutnick must resign or be fired. And he must answer our questions."

Lutnick, who lived next door to Epstein for over a decade, previously suggested he had distanced himself from Epstein back in the mid-2000s prior to Epstein's conviction in 2008.

"So, I was never in the room with him socially, for business or even philanthropy. If that guy was there, I wasn't going because he's gross," Lutnick said on the "Pod Force One" podcast back in October.

"That's my story. A one and absolutely done," Lutnick said.

But one email from Epstein's schedule for May, 1, 2011, showed plans for drinks with Lutnick.

And in December of 2012, other documents showed Lutnick and his family planned to visit Epstein's private island. That same month, both Lutnick and Epstein invested in the same business, according to legal documents.

A spokesperson for the Department of Commerce told ABC News on Monday, "Mr. and Mrs. Lutnick met Jeffrey Epstein in 2005 and had very limited interactions with him over the next 14 years."

The White House stood by Lutnick when asked about the latest reports detailing their relationship.

"President Trump has assembled the best and most transformative cabinet in modern history. The entire Trump administration, including Secretary Lutnick and the Department of Commerce, remains focused on delivering for the American people," White House spokesman Kush Desai said in a statement.

ABC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Jay O'Brien asked House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, who is leading the panel's investigation into Epstein, if he plans to add Lutnick to the panel's list of subpoenas.

"We're going to try to get these five [subpoenas] nailed down," Comer said, referring to the individuals the committee has called to testify, including former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, billionaire businessman Les Wexner and others.

"We've got a lot of very important people we're trying to bring in that to answer questions. We don't want to do anything to jeopardize the five that we have on the books. So we'll see what happens here, and we'll move forward," Comer, a Republican, said.

The chairman added, "We're interested in talking to anyone that might have any information that would help us get justice for the survivors."

Democrats, many of whom have begun calling on Lutnick to step down, were also asked if they'd be open to calling Lutnick's testimony.

"It's really important for folks to understand that in order for us to subpoena anybody, the majority has to consent. And so while we appreciate that there is bipartisan cooperation in this case, we have a whole list of individuals we would like to subpoena before the committee that they have not consented to," Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a New Mexico Democrat, said. "Of course, we would like to speak to Secretary Lutnick, and I personally believe that Mr. Lutnick needs to step down immediately."

Massie, on CNN on Sunday, was asked on CNN on Sunday if Lutnick should come and testify before Congress about Epstein.

"No, he should just resign," Massie said.

ABC News' Isabella Murray and Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.