Howard Lutnick, Trump’s commerce secretary, says he visited Epstein’s island

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testifies before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 10, 2026. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Tuesday was grilled on Capitol Hill about his past association with Jeffrey Epstein, following revelations that the two men remained in contact years after Lutnick suggested he had distanced himself from the convicted sex offender.

Lutnick strongly denied any wrongdoing, but one Democrat said he had "totally misrepresented" the extent of their relationship "to the Congress, to the American people and to the survivors of his despicable criminal and predatory acts."

Appearing before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee, Lutnick was asked repeatedly about his correspondence with Epstein detailed in files recently released by the Justice Department, and President Donald Trump's commerce secretary revealed he visited Epstein's Caribbean island in 2012 with his family and others.

"I did have lunch with him, as I was on a boat going across on a family vacation. My wife was with me, as were my four children and nannies," Lutnick testified under questioning by Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland.

Lutnick told Van Hollen that another couple and their children were with them during the visit.

"We had lunch on the island, that is true, for an hour, and we left with all of my children, with my nannies and my wife all together," he said.

When asked if he saw anything inappropriate during his visit, Lutnick responded, "The only thing I saw with my wife and my children and the other couple and their children was staff who worked for Mr. Epstein on that island."

Lutnick, who lived next door to Epstein for over a decade, previously suggested he had distanced himself from Epstein back in the mid-2000s prior to Epstein's conviction in 2008.

"So, I was never in the room with him socially, for business or even philanthropy. If that guy was there, I wasn't going because he's gross," Lutnick said on the "Pod Force One" podcast back in October.

"That's my story. A one and absolutely done," Lutnick said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Commerce told ABC News on Monday, "Mr. and Mrs. Lutnick met Jeffrey Epstein in 2005 and had very limited interactions with him over the next 14 years."

However, the documents released over a week ago showed one email from Epstein's schedule for May 1, 2011, showing plans for drinks with Lutnick.

Legal documents also showed both Lutnick and Epstein invested in the same business in 2012.

Lutnick testified that he did not have lunch with Epstein in 2011. He also testified that he had no idea about an email from the documents that said Epstein had expressed interest in meeting his nanny.

"I had no idea what that was about. Had nothing to do with me," he testified.

Van Hollen questioned why Lutnick would make the visit even though Epstein had already been convicted.

"You made a very big point of saying that you sensed that this was a bad person in 2005 and then, of course, in 2008, he was convicted of soliciting prostitution of a minor and yet, you went and had this trip and other interactions," the senator said.

Lutnick told the committee that he had "nothing to hide, absolutely nothing," and would speak to the committee about sharing his own records as they relate to Jeffrey Epstein.

"I have done absolutely nothing wrong," he testified.

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons also criticized Lutnick.

"It troubles me that you took your family to lunch on his island, that you had appointments with him. Please disclose everything. Put this to rest, because this is an issue of grave concern to my constituents," Coons told Lutnick. "President Trump ran on releasing the Epstein files."

Lutnick again maintained he had limited interactions with Epstein.

"I did not have anything you could call a relationship, anything you could call an acquaintance," he told Coons

The White House has defended Lutnick, following the release of the new Epstein files.

"The entire Trump administration, including Secretary Lutnick and the Department of Commerce, remains focused on delivering for the American people," White House spokesman Kush Desai said in a statement Monday.

Several Democratic lawmakers, however, have called on Lutnick to resign because of his appearance in the files.

"It's now clear that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been lying about his relationship with Epstein. He said he had no interactions with Epstein after 2005, yet we now know they were in business together. Lutnick must resign or be fired," Rep. Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said in an X post Sunday.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie also called for Lutnick to resign.

"So, he's got a lot to answer for. But really, he should make life easier on the president, frankly, and just resign," Massie told CNN Sunday.

Lutnick did not respond to questions from ABC News prior to the hearing about those calls for him to step down.

House Speaker Mike Johnson voiced confidence in Lutnick, telling reporters Tuesday that bipartisan calls for his resignation are "absurd."

"Howard Lutnick is a great commerce secretary who's done an extraordinary job for the country, and Thomas Massie should stop playing political games," he said.

Reporters pressed the speaker on whether he harbors any concerns about Lutnick given his ties to Epstein.

"I don't know anything about that. I know Howard as an individual, and I trust his word on it," Johnson said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.