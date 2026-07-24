Hudson Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty After Dogs Found In Hazardous Conditions
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A Hudson woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police say they found a dog and newborn puppies living in unsafe conditions.
The dogs were found living inside a detached garage with trash, exposed electrical wires and an open container of gasoline near the food and water bowls.
Candice Riley was arrested on Wednesday and charged with eight counts of cruelty to animals. She’s scheduled to be arraigned next week.