Hulu hit show ‘Furious’ picked up for 2nd season

Entertainment News
Julianne Kroon
August 27, 2026
Emmy Rossum as FBI agent Alice Black in ‘Furious.’ (Hulu)

Hulu has ordered a second season of its new psychological thriller Furious.

Starring Emmy Rossum, Furious follows rookie FBI Agent Alice Black, who is hunting down a female serial killer while also battling her own demons. As Black grows closer to finding the “mysterious and calculating” killer, played by Lola Petticrew, “their lives start to intertwine [and] the line between right and wrong begins to blur,” according to the show’s official logline.

Quincy Tyler Bernstine and Scoot McNairy also star in the critically acclaimed crime drama; Jake Lacy, Rob Delaney, Hope Davis, Rob Yang and Steve Way guest star.

The series debuted to Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in July. The season 1 finale will drop Monday, Aug. 31.

Elizabeth Meriwether, known for hits like New Girl and Dying for Sex, created, wrote and executive produced Furious. Rossum also served as an executive director.

There's no word on when season 2 production will begin. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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