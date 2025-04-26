Hundreds injured in explosion at Iranian port, officials say

Smoke rises after a massive explosion that ripped through the Shahid Rajaee Port as officials conduct operations on April 26, 2025. More than 500 people have so far been injured in a massive explosion (Photo by Iranian Red Crescent/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- Hundreds of people were injured following an explosion at one of Iran's most important ports, according to officials.

The explosion originated in a container at the Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas, according to state media outlet Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

At least 516 people were injured in the explosion and subsequent fire, according to state outlet the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), which cited a spokesperson for Iran's emergency services.

Video posted to social media shows damaged buildings filled with smoke.

Emergency services rushed to the scene following the explosion. The port plays a key role in trade in the country and is responsible for the vast majority of loading and unloading of goods in Iranian ports.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, said Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, a crisis management official in the area.

It is unclear whether there were fatalities as a result of the explosion.

