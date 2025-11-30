Hundreds of flights canceled as winter storm hits Midwest, Chicago’s O’Hare

Kyle Reiman and Clara McMichael, ABC News
November 30, 2025
Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

CHICAGO -- A winter storm is hitting the Midwest with snow and wintry conditions, causing travel issues for many who were looking to get home following Thanksgiving.

At least 450 flights had been canceled around the United States as of 7 a.m. ET, with the biggest impacts at Chicago's O’Hare Airport, according to FlightAware, a flight-data tracker.

Some 179 cancelations, including 110 departing flights, were logged at O'Hare early on Sunday. The Illinois hub saw more than a thousand flights cancelled or delayed on Saturday, as snow fell in the area.

The airport logged about 8.4 inches of snow up to midnight, breaking the previous record for the snowiest November day in the area’s history of 8.0 inches back on Nov. 6, 1951.

The Chicago metro area has seen anywhere between 7 to 10 inches of snow as of Sunday morning.

The FAA’s operations plan on Sunday morning said, "Heavy show and ice in the Upper Great Lakes and moving east. As well as thunderstorms in the Southern Plains will be some major constraints along with heavy holiday volume."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

