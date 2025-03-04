Hundreds Of Layoffs Looming At Shipyard
Hundreds of layoffs are looming at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
There are 645 probationary workers that may be targeted as part of the Trump administrations push to cut the federal budget.
The Navy’s submarine fleet is maintained by about eight-thousand workers at the shipyard in Kittery, Maine.
The New Hampshire congressional delegation is urging the Department of Defense to spare the shipyard’s workforce arguing any reduction would compromise national security.